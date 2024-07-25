Everything to know about Paris La Défense Arena for the 2024 Olympics

The rich history of Paris will be on full display during the 2024 Olympics, but athletes will be looking to make a splash at a particular venue in the city for the first time.

Paris La Défense Arena will be the home for swimming action, along with two pivotal water polo matches, at this year's Summer Olympics.

Here's a deep dive into the venue, including its location, capacity and schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What is Paris La Défense Arena?

Paris La Défense Arena was built in 2017. It is the largest indoor events venue in Europe and the home of rugby union club Racing 92.

The arena includes 13 km (8.08 miles) of stands, a 5,500-ton framework and 600 dynamic aluminum and glass scales on its exterior.

Paris La Défense Arena will host aquatics events for the first time at the Paris Olympics.

Where is Paris La Défense Arena?

Paris La Défense Arena is located in Nanterre, just northwest of Paris, near the La Défense business district and its Grande Arche. It is situated about 15 km (9.32 miles) from the Olympic Village.

Athletes for the 2024 Olympic Games will not only compete in Paris, but in venues around France and its territories. Hover over each venue to see more.

Paris La Défense Arena capacity

While Paris La Défense Arena can seat more 45,000 people for concerts -- as it did for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour -- and more than 30,000 people for rugby matches, its capacity for the Paris Olympics is expected to be around 17,000.

Paris La Défense Arena sports at the 2024 Olympics

Paris La Défense Arena will be the home for all indoor swimming events, as well as the gold medal contests for men's and women's water polo.

Paris La Défense Arena schedule at the 2024 Olympics

Swimming events will take place at Paris La Défense Arena from Saturday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 4.

The women's water polo gold medal match will be held at the venue on Saturday, Aug. 10, and the men's water polo gold medal match will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11, the same day as the Closing Ceremony.

Aquatics Centre at the 2024 Olympics

Not all events in the pool will take place at the same venue.

The Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis will be the home to all diving and artistic swimming events, as well as the non-gold-medal matches for men's and women's water polo.

