Live updates: Closing ceremony marks end of Olympics in Paris with handover to Los Angeles

What to Know
- The ceremony, marking the close of the 2024 Paris Olympics, began with French swimming star Leon Marchand taking the Olympic flame in a lantern to begin its journey to the Stade de France.
- Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky and gold medal rower Nick Mead served as flag bearers for Team USA in the Stade de France for the Parade of Athletes.
- Winners of the women's marathon will receive their medals during the ceremony.
- The Paris 2024 Olympic committee said the closing ceremony will feature “over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists.”
- There are rumors that Tom Cruise, who has been spotted all over the Games, will be part of the show, although that remains unconfirmed.
- Part of the closing ceremony includes handing over the Olympic flag to the next Summer Olympics host city: Los Angeles.
- The next Games, the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, will be held in Italy in February 2026.
- The 2024 Paralympics, also hosted in Paris, start later this month on Aug. 28 and run for 11 days.
