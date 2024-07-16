Get to know Brittney Griner ahead of her third Olympic appearance with Team USA

Brittney Griner has become a household name. She dominated every level of basketball she's played. From setting records as a high schooler and breaking men’s and women’s records as a collegiate athlete, to earning WNBA titles and all-star appointments at the professional level, there's nothing Griner hasn't accomplished.

Off the court, she's a compelling personality, philanthropist and writer who has become a political and social activist across movements, calling for fans and individuals to take pride in their identities.

Learn more about the Team USA basketball star here as she prepares for her third Olympic Games.

How tall is Brittney Griner?

Griner is 6-foot-9.

How old is Brittney Griner?

Griner is 33 years old, born on Oct. 18, 1990.

When did Brittney Griner start competing in basketball?

Griner played volleyball and soccer in middle school but didn’t begin playing basketball until her freshman year of high school. She quickly realized basketball was her sport and began focusing on it above all else. She would often practice with the boys’ basketball team and went viral during high school for her dunking ability.

Who are Brittney Griner’s parents?

Griner’s parents are Raymond and Sandra Griner. Her father Raymond is a Vietnam War veteran and worked as a police officer in Houston.

Does Brittney Griner have any siblings?

Griner has three older siblings, including two half-siblings from her father’s previous marriage. Her siblings are DeCarlo, Shkera and Pier Griner.

What was Brittney Griner’s childhood like?

Griner was a gifted athlete as a child, growing tall and strong. She endured bullying from classmates due to her height and androgynous style and has been open about the effects that childhood bullying can have, which she discussed in a book. Among her numerous charity and activist partnerships, she partnered with anti-bullying projects to help others who are struggling.

Where did Brittney Griner grow up?

Griner grew up in the rural suburbs of Houston, living in Humble and Dayton, Texas.

Where did Brittney Griner go to high school?

Griner went to Nimitz High School, where she was named the USA Today and WBCA National High School Player of the Year in 2009. She also set a national record for most blocks in a single game with 25.

Where did Brittney Griner go to college?

Griner was a standout basketball star at Baylor University from 2009-2013. During that time, she established herself as one of the game’s greatest defenders.

Does Brittney Griner have children?

Griner and her wife, Cherelle, are expecting their first child together, who is expected to be born this summer. Griner also has two children from her previous marriage with Glory Johnson.

What size shoe does Brittney Griner wear?

Griner wears a size 17 men’s shoe.

What’s Brittney Griner’s recently released book about?

Griner released her book “Coming Home” in May 2024, which details her experience being imprisoned in Russia in 2022 until the Biden administration was able to negotiate her return home. She also released a book in 2015 titled “In My Skin: My Life on and off the Basketball Court,” in which she wrote about her experience finding her own identity through personal struggles.

What are some fun facts about Brittney Griner?

Griner’s hand size and wingspan are longer than many NBA players, including LeBron James.

Griner loves extreme sports and longboarding, and one of her heroes is skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

Griner has spent her entire career partnering with different charities and foundations. Her work includes partnerships with anti-bullying and LGBTQ focused organizations, and in 2023, she was given the WNBA Cares Community Assist Award for her partnerships with Bring Our Families Home and the Heart and Sole Shoe Drive.

How many Olympics has Brittney Griner played in?

Griner will take part in her third Olympics this summer when Team USA chases its eighth straight women's basketball gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. Griner won gold with Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

