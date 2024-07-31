British swimmer disqualified for breaking surprise rule

Originally appeared on E! Online

British swimmer Luke Greenbank’s Paris Olympics journey has come to an unexpected end.

The 26-year-old was disqualified for a lesser-known rule amid the 200m backstroke event on July 31 — swimming beyond the allowed 15 meters underwater at the start of the race. The athlete, who finished the race first, was seemingly unaware of his mishap until after completing the race, popping out of the pool with a smile on his face.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But Greenback’s expression quickly turned to one of devastation as he looked to the scoreboard, only to put his hands to his head in distress and drop to his knees.

After the news broke, Greenback spoke to reporters about the upsetting disqualification.

“I don’t know what to say, absolutely gutted,” he said. “It’s really annoying. I feel like I’m on good form.”

Greenback won the bronze medal in the 200m backstroke at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He was also a part of Team GB, which won the silver medal in the 4X100m medley.

The British athlete is not the first swimmer to have their Olympic journey cut short. Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira was sent home after being caught leaving the Olympic Village with another teammate, Gabriel Santos, after the opening ceremony on July 26.

Team USA gymnasts Frederick Richard and Paul Juda reflected after not medaling in the individual all-around final on Wednesday.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) punished the two athletes, but things took an even more serious turn for Carolina Vieira thanks to her reaction to the committee.

After being reprimanded, Carolina Vieira reacted to the “technical decision” made by the committee in a “disrespectful and aggressive” manner, according to the COB's press release. Consequently, she was sent home.

“Gabriel Santos was punished with a warning and athlete Ana Carolina Vieira, with the penalty of dismissal from the delegation,” the press release concluded. “She will return to Brazil immediately.”