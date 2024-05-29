In France, when you break bread with someone, you become friends.
To get in the spirit before Team USA heads to Paris, French chef and "Top Chef" contestant Kévin D'Andrea welcomed Olympians into his kitchen to break baguettes, talk about the incredible journeys that led each person to this very special moment -- and cook some French specialties.
Get to know some of the men and women who have and who are hoping to make Olympic history in 2024 as they share more about their lives over bread and cooking in each installment of "Breaking Baguettes" -- and maybe try your hand at making these incredible dishes with Chef D'Andrea's recipes.
Watch the full episodes and get the recipes at the links below as they premiere.
Gold medal swimmer Lydia Jacoby makes French crêpes
Full episode premieres June 4
As she prepares to compete at the Paris Olympics, gold medal-winning swimmer Lydia Jacoby joins chef Kévin D’Andrea to talk about food and competition before learning to make French crêpes.
How to make Chef Kévin D'Andrea's crêpes
250 grams flour
4 eggs
500 grams milk
25 grams IPA beer
20 grams sugar
50 grams melted butter
Pinch of salt
Chantilly cream and chocolate hazelnut paste to taste for the garnish
- Mix the eggs with the flour and melted butter until fully incorporated
- Add the milk and the beer slowly
- Mix in the sugar
- Let mixture rest for 30 min in the fridge
- Cook over heat in a crêpe pan
- Garnish to taste with Chantilly cream and chocolate hazelnut paste
Olympic divers Hailey Hernandez and Alison Gibson decorate tartelettes
Episode premieres June 6
Olympic divers Hailey Hernandez and Alison Gibson join Chef Kevin D’Andrea in the kitchen to debate hot food topics and take a turn at decorating some delicious French tartelettes.
Sorry, no recipe for these delicious, all-natural treats.
The tartelettes are a specialty of Chef D'Andrea's Austin, Texas pâtisserie, Foliepop's. To taste one of these, you'll have to try the originals.
Olympic couple Christina and Kyle Clemons make a French version of mac 'n' cheese
Episode premieres June 11.
Olympic track and field stars Kyle and Christina Clemons join Top Chef’s Kévin D’Andrea ahead of the Paris Olympics to make a French version of their favorite dish, mac n’ cheese.
How to make Chef Kévin D'Andrea's French mac 'n' cheese
500 grams cavatappi pasta
40 grams ramps
40 grams spring onions
80 grams gruyere cheese for pasta + additional 20 grams for topping
80 grams Cantal cheese
80 grams Brie cheese
30 grams flour
30 grams butter
650 grams milk
5 grams Espelette pepper powder
Panko bread crumbs
Salt
Pepper
- Cook the pasta in boiling water and stop it 1 minute before the recommended time on the box
- Rinse pasta under cold water to stop the cooking process
- Make the roux by cooking the butter and flour in a pan for 4 minutes, stirring as it cooks.
- Add the milk and spices, cooking it until thickened
- Add the cheeses to your Béchamel sauce
- Mix the pasta into the sauce
- Pour the mac 'n' cheese into a cast iron pan and top with the additional gruyere and the Panko bread crumbs
- Heat under a broil until golden brown and serve
Father and son duo David and Corey Robinson make red curry mussels
Episode premieres June 13.
"Top Chef" contestant Chef Kévin D'Andrea helps give two-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the "Dream Team," David Robinson, and his son, former Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Robinson, a taste of Paris.
How to make Chef Kévin D'Andrea's mussels with red curry
250 grams mussels
100 grams coconut milk
50 grams coconut cream
30 grams red curry paste
20 grams cherry tomatoes
1 red bell pepper
20 grams ginger
3 garlic cloves
Olive oil
Thai basil
Cilantro
Spring onions
- Cut the bell pepper into slices
- Crush the garlic cloves
- Sauté the pepper and garlic in olive oil for 3 minutes
- Add the ginger and red curry paste to the pepper and garlic, and cook together for 2 minutes
- Add the mussels and cook for 1 more minute
- Add the coconut milk, coconut cream and salt
- Simmer for 4 minutes until the mussels are open
- Chop the cherry tomatoes and add
- Add the remaining herbs and seasoning to taste
Decathlete Trey Hardee tries his hand at making a confit duck called a Taloa.
Episode premieres June 18.
Olympic silver medalist in the decathlon Trey Hardee joins chef Kevin D’Andrea to share some hot food takes and cook an authentic French dish with confit duck called a taloa.
How to make Chef Kévin D'Andrea's duck confit
4 ducks legs
600 grams duck fat
Garlic
Salt
- Debone the thighs of each duck leg, leaving the bone in the leg
- Salt very heavily and let the legs rest for one hour
- Rinse each under water to take off all the salt
- Melt the duck fat in a big pot that can go in the oven with some garlic cloves
- When all is melted, put the duck legs in it and put it in the oven at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 4 hours
- When done, let it cook down before placing in the fridge overnight.
- The next day, grill on a hot, nonstick pan to make the skin crispy
To make the sauce
5 grams Espelette pepper powder
125 grams chipotle adobo
Brown sugar
Cream
Salt
- Mix everything together in the blender to make a smooth sauce