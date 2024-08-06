Brazil's Bruna Alexandre makes history in Olympic debut, aims for Paralympic gold

Bruna Alexandre is here to prove that the impossible is nothing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 29-year-old table tennis star made history on Monday as the first Brazilian to compete at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Alexandre competes with the same intensity as other table tennis players at the Paris Olympics, except she hones a skill most others don't have. When serving, she uses her left hand to toss the ball high with the paddle.

This maneuver, which now appears effortless and natural, was once the biggest challenge for young Alexandre, who aspired to play the sport despite having only one arm.

Her first Olympic journey wasn’t long, however, as Brazil drew a very competitive South Korean team in the first round.

Nonetheless, Alexandre is proud of her achievement and for breaking barriers for her country.

"It wasn't the result I was hoping for, but we're very satisfied with what we achieved,” said Alexandre after Brazil lost 3-1.

"We didn't give up until the end. Korea is one of the best teams. I managed to score some points, which made me very happy personally, and I'm very proud of my team for fighting until the end.”

Now, Alexandre will set her sights on the Paralympic Games.

When Alexandre was just 3 months old, she lost her arm due to a blood clot. She began playing table tennis at the age of 7 and has been very dominant. The Rio 2016 Paralympic bronze medalist and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic silver medalist is looking to add another medal to her name in Paris.

"Never give up on your dreams, regardless of whether you have one leg or one arm. Believe that everything is possible. After 22 years of my career today I’m here at the Olympics," she said.

The Paralympic Games are set for Aug. 28 and will run through Sept. 8.