The 2024 Olympics in Paris are just around the corner, and beach volleyball will be part of the highly anticipated competition.

This year, the beach volleyball games will take place between July 27 and Aug. 10 at the Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Beach volleyball is a variation of volleyball, which was played for the first time on sand beaches in Santa Monica, Calif.

So, what are the rules, previous medalists and more? Here's what to know about the sport for the 2024 Games:

What are the beach volleyball rules for the 2024 Olympics?

Beach volleyball is played very similar to the regular sport.

It consists of two teams with two players on a sand court 16 meters (52.4 feet) long and 8 meters (26.2 feet) wide, slightly smaller than an indoor court that is divided by a net.

The players have to pass the ball to the other side of the net, which is the same net height as indoor volleyball – 2.24 meters (7.3 feet) for women and 2.43 meters (7.97 feet) for men, according to the Paris 2024 website.

The first team to win two sets wins the match. The first two sets are played to 21 points and the third set, if necessary, is played to 15 points.

Can weather affect beach volleyball games at the Olympics?

As beach volleyball matches are played outdoors, factors such as the sun and rain can affect playing conditions. Players need to be prepared to play in unexpected conditions.

Where will beach volleyball be played at the 2024 Olympics?

The Eiffel Tower Stadium is located at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in the center of Paris, as it will become a temporary outdoor arena..

Staff and organizers worked on its configuration and location to enable attendees and television audiences to enjoy an exceptional setting between the Eiffel Tower and the Ecole Militaire, which is a national monument and houses various military training facilities.

Who has won gold medals in men's beach volleyball at the Olympics?

From 1996 to 2020, these men's duos won gold at the Olympics:

1996: Karch Kiraly and Kent Steffes, United States

Karch Kiraly and Kent Steffes, United States 2000: Dain Blanton and Eric Fonoimoana, United States

Dain Blanton and Eric Fonoimoana, United States 2004: Emanuel Fernando Sheffer Rego and Ricardo Santos, Brazil

Emanuel Fernando Sheffer Rego and Ricardo Santos, Brazil 2008: Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser, United States

Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser, United States 2012: Julius Brink and Jonas Reckermann, Germany

Julius Brink and Jonas Reckermann, Germany 2016: Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schmidt, Brazil

Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schmidt, Brazil 2020: Anders Mol and Christian Sørum, Norway

Who has won gold medals in women's beach volleyball at the Olympics?

From 1996 to 2020, these women's duos won gold at the Olympics:

1996: Sandra Pires and Jackie Silva, Brazil

Sandra Pires and Jackie Silva, Brazil 2000: Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst, Australia

Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst, Australia 2004: Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings, United States

Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings, United States 2008: Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings, United States

Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings, United States 2012: Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings, United States

Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings, United States 2016: Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst, Germany

Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst, Germany 2020: April Ross and Alix Klineman, United States

Former NBA player Chase Budinger and partner Miles Evans are headed to Tokyo, after clinching the final U.S. Olympic beach volleyball spot.