The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics is still two days away, but one athlete already knows she will be leaving Paris with a ring.

Two Argentinian Olympians got engaged on Wednesday, with handball player Pablo Simonet proposing to field hockey player Pilar Campoy.

The first marriage proposal at the #Paris2024 Olympic Village! 💍🩵🤍



Pablo Simonet and Pilar Campoy had a very special moment surrounded by their handball and hockey teammates from Argentina. 😍



Congratulations, you two! All the best! 👏 pic.twitter.com/hJJyf9lBMI — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 24, 2024

Simonet and Campoy, who have been together since 2015, were surrounded by their teammates at the Olympic Village, including Campoy's future brother-in-law.

Simonet's brother, Diego, is also member of Argentina's men's handball team in Paris. Their older brother, Sebastian, played Olympic handball for Argentina at the last three Olympics but is not on the roster this summer.

Campoy is making her second Olympic appearance after she played with Argentina at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the team placed reached the quarterfinals.

While Simonet and Campoy were together in Rio, their Paris experience is already off to an unforgettable start.