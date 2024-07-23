Olympic surfers competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics have already struck gold even before the Games begin.

Forty-eight fortunate surfers will be accommodated aboard the Aranui 5, a custom-built passenger freighter, as it anchors near Teahupo’o — a remote village on the coast of Tahiti — for the duration of the surfing competition. It’s essentially a floating Olympic Village.

While most athletes in Paris will bunk in dorm-style rooms with fully recyclable cardboard beds, surfers will enjoy their own private accommodations on board, complete with regular beds.

During Paris 2024, the Aranui 5 cruise ship functions as a floating Olympic village, hosting numerous athletes.#paris2024surfing#olympicsurf#olympicsurfing#isasurfing pic.twitter.com/Qs9r12eLbC — International Surfing Association (@ISAsurfing) July 23, 2024

Aranui 5 was the only possible accommodation located less than 45 minutes from the competition site — a 2024 Paris requirement, according to Tahiti’s Minister of Youth and Sports Nahema Temarii. A local hotel was previously considered to be the first choice, but the site, which has been closed for 26 years, could not be prepared in time.

The Aranui 5 is quite the vessel, featuring 103 spacious cabins along with a restaurant, four bars, two conference rooms, two lounges, a library and a dance room, according to the company.

Athletes can even relax with the ship’s outdoor swimming pool, whirlpool, fitness room and massage room.

The world’s best surfers will kick off the action at the 2024 Olympics between July 27 and Aug. 5, depending on the conditions of the waves. Winners will be crowned with gold medals following four days of competition.