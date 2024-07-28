American swimmers Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh embrace after winning gold and silver for the 100m butterfly.

Team USA's Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh came in the top two in Sunday's women's 100m butterfly in Paris, with Huske coming in ahead of the world record holder and more favored Walsh.

The two remained neck-and-neck throughout the event, with Huske inching ahead of Walsh in the final stretch of the race.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Huske would finish with a time of 55.59 seconds, just .04 seconds ahead of Walsh, who set the world record for the 100m butterfly earlier this year at the U.S. Olympic trials, when she finished with a time of 55.18 seconds.

In third place was China's Zhang Yufei, who came in at 56.21 seconds.

Afterward, the two teammates embraced in a hug and then took to the Olympic stage for their medals.

American swimmers Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh stand at the podium after receiving their gold and silver medals in the 100m butterfly. (Getty Images)

The two had already won a silver medal in Paris for the women's 4x100m freestyle relay on Saturday, which was the first medal for Walsh. Huske previously won a silver medal in the women's 4x100m medley relay in Tokyo.

Also on Sunday, American Carson Foster won the bronze medal for the 400m IM and Nic Fink tied with Adam Peaty of Great Britain for silver in the 100m breaststroke.