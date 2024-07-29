Did Jason Kelce cheat while arm wrestling women's rugby player at Olympics?

Jason Kelce defeated a women’s rugby player in an arm wrestling match at the Olympics…but he was kind of accused of cheating.

Jason Kelce is now an Olympic arm wrestler! Kind of.

The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman successfully defeated Team USA rugby player Nicole Heavirland in an arm wrestling match while attending the 2024 Paris Olympics. Heavirland, a travelling reserve for the women’s team, issued the challenge after Kelce and his wife Kylie attended the team's opening 2-0 win on Sunday.

Some argued that Kelce, a Super Bowl champion and six-time All-Pro selection who is sporting a beret in Paris, had an unfair advantage during the arm wrestle because he held onto the table with his off hand. Heavirland posted video of the match on Instagram with the caption "@jason.kelce holding on to that table a little bit?"

Kelce shot down that theory on X, saying he played by the rules.

Grabbing something with your off hand is not against any rules according to the guidelines set forth by the IFAW (International Federation of Arm Wrestling). https://t.co/Mg9225R94y — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) July 28, 2024

Kelce — who earlier this year attended the Super Bowl in support of his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — has been cheering on Team USA in Paris. He wore a beret and U.S. attire while attending the U.S. women’s field hockey team's game with his wife, Kylie, who played field hockey in college.

The two then attended the rugby team's opening match against Japan.

Just a bunch of Eagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/KaSH0S83nk — USA Rugby (@USARugby) July 28, 2024

With Flavor Flav becoming the celebrity superfan of the U.S. women's water polo team, women's rugby player Ilona Maher recruited Kelce for the same role.

“I am officially a fan of women’s rugby,” Kelce said in the locker room after Sunday's game.

"We got Jason Kelce!” Maher shouted.