How to watch Team USA athletes in gold-medal events on Day 3 of Olympics

The United States finished Day 2 of the 2024 Paris Olympics sitting atop the medal count leaderboard with 12 total -- including three gold, six silver and three bronze.

The pool has been favorable to Team USA thus far, and more action continues Monday afternoon in the swimming lanes in Paris.

Here are all of the gold-medal events for Olympics Day 3, including the Americans competing in each and where you can watch them as they try to reach the top of the podium.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

JULY 29 GOLD-MEDAL EVENTS

Judo

Women -57 kg, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Men -73 kg, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

United States: Jack Yonezuka

Archery

Men's Team Gold Medal Match, 11:11 a.m. ET, Peacock

Canoe Slalom

Men's Canoe Single Final, 11:20 a.m. ET, E!

United States - Casey Eichfeld

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Team Final, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC

United States: Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard

Swimming

Women's 400m Individual Medley Final, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC

United States: Katie Grimes, Emma Weyant

Men's 200m Freestyle Final, 2:40 p.m. ET, NBC

United States: Luke Hobson

Men's 100m Backstroke Final, 3:19 p.m. ET, NBC

United States: Ryan Murphy

Women's 100m Breaststroke Final, 3:25 p.m. ET, NBC

United States: Lilly King

Swimming - Women's 200m Freestyle Final, 3:41 p.m. ET, NBC

United States: Claire Weinstein

These events featuring Americans have already concluded:

Fencing

Men's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout

United States: Nick Itkin, Alexander Massialas, Gerek Meinhardt

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Women's Final

United States: Sagen Maddalena

Equestrian

Eventing Team Jumping Final

United States - Elisabeth Halliday, Boyd Martin, Carolina Pamukcu

Eventing Individual Jumping Final

United States - Elisabeth Halliday, Boyd Martin, Carolina Pamukcu

Cycling Mountain Bike

Men's Cross-country