American gymnast and social media phenom Stephen Nedoroscik seemed to have the whole country watching Saturday as he secured a second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

The Worcester, Massachusetts, native and pommel horse specialist had already gotten more than his fair share of nicknames after anchoring Team USA to the first men's team medal at the Olympics in 16 years. And after his 15.300 score in the pommel horse event final proved enough, Nedoroscik even appeared to acknowledge one of those nicknames — Clark Kent, for his signature glasses — by putting the American flag on like a cape.

Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images Worcester native Stephen Nedoroscik, left, and Ireland's Rhys Mc Clenaghan celebrate after winning bronze and gold, respectively, in the men's pommel horse final at the Bercy Arena in Paris on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Nedoroscik was also known as "pommel horse guy," which was instantly trending on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"He did it again!" tweeted the City of Worcester, along with a message of congratulations and pride.

He did it again! Congratulations Stephen on winning an Olympic bronze medal. The City of Worcester is proud! 👏🥉🎉 https://t.co/e3d88yQJWt — City of Worcester (@TweetWorcester) August 3, 2024

American Stephen Nedoroscik won the Paris Olympics pommel horse bronze medal just days after becoming an overnight sensation by helping the U.S. men win their first Olympic team medal in 16 years.

Plenty of other reaction poured in, especially from Nedoroscik's Olympic teams and teammates.

NBC10 Boston asked an ecstatic Nedoroscik about his "pommel horse guy" moniker after his podium-reaching performance.

"It is just awesome seeing the amount of people reaching out and talking about pommel horse," he said.

He also told reporters it's "unbelievable" to have memes being made about him, which have even caught the eye of the greatest American gymnast ever.

"It is just the coolest thing ever," Nedoroscik said. "I mean, Simone Biles yesterday came up to me and said, 'Look at this meme of you I saw.'"

"I mean, it is all just so surreal," he continued. "I can't wait to just soak it all in after this competition, now that I'm not so locked in anymore."

Here are some of the best:

THE SPECIALIST DELIVERS. Pommel Horse Guy is a Pommel Horse OLYMPIC MEDALIST.@GymnastSteve @stephens_gf — John Green (@sportswithjohn) August 3, 2024

ICE IN HIS VEINS 🥶



Stephen Nedoroscik is your Olympic bronze medalist on pommel horse!



📺: @NBCOlympics & @peacock #ParisOlympics

pic.twitter.com/lwDN2EZuR0 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 3, 2024

Stephen Nedoroscik, YOU are a two-time Olympic Medalist! pic.twitter.com/ekMtogj4On — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 3, 2024

OUR FRIEND STEVE WON BRONZE IN POMMEL HORSE. 🥉



Congrats to USA Gym's Stephen Nedoroscik. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/bxzuCgEcVS — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024