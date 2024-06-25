Panthers and Oilers lead way-too-early 2025 Stanley Cup odds

The Florida Panthers officially lifted the Stanley Cup for the first time, and oddsmakers believe they could be in the mix to do it again a year from now.

Though the Edmonton Oilers came back from a 3-0 series deficit to force a Game 7 in Florida Monday night, the Panthers came away with a 2-1 victory on home ice to secure the franchise's first title.

While there is still a parade, NHL draft and free agency in the near future, oddsmakers have already set their sights on the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

Here is a way-too-early look at the 2025 Stanley Cup odds, courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook.

2025 Stanley Cup favorites

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Oilers came down to the very end, and oddsmakers believe a rematch could be in the works next season.

Florida and Edmonton are listed as co-favorites to win the Stanley Cup in 2025 with +900 odds.

Their fellow conference finalists aren't far behind them, though, as the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars have the next-best odds at +1000. The Colorado Avalanche round out the top five at +1100 and the Carolina Hurricanes are next on the list at +1200.

Sharks' 2025 Stanley Cup odds

The San Jose Sharks are tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the worst 2025 Stanley Cup odds at +30000.

Full 2025 Stanley Cup odds

Here is a look at the Stanley Cup odds for all 32 NHL teams: