WATCH: Connor Bedard scores first career NHL goal with Chicago Blackhawks

BOSTON — Connor Bedard is officially on the board, the first of what should be many in his professional career. And it didn't take long.

The Chicago Blackhawks' No. 1 overall pick scored his first career NHL goal on Wednesday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in just his second game, and it was a pretty one.

Early in the first period, Bedard played a quick give-and-go with Ryan Donato, shot it on net from the bottom of the right faceoff circle, followed up his own rebound, and scored on a wraparound to put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Watch here: