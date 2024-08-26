How NHL experts graded Sharks' trade for top goalie prospect Askarov

Now that the dust has settled on the Sharks' blockbuster trade with the Nashville Predators for highly coveted goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov, how do NHL experts view the move?

San Jose and Sharks general manager Mike Grier mostly received rave reviews for pulling off the stunning deal that pairs the NHL's No. 1 goaltending prospect with one of the league's most exciting prospect pools.

Here's how the experts graded the Askarov trade:

Clark lauded the Sharks' strong offseason that has seen Grier and Co. completely revamp a roster that finished with the NHL's lowest point total during the 2023-24 season. Clark also highlighted how San Jose was able to check all the key boxes required to pull off a trade for Askarov, including a path to NHL playing time, sufficient capital to pull of a deal, and available salary-cap space to work out a contract extension with the talented young goalie.

Clark gave the Predators a "B-plus" grade for the trade, citing the difficulty of getting equal value for a prospect as tantalizing as Askarov. The Predators clearly are focused on winning in the present, and after extending longtime starting goalie Juuse Saros to an eight-year contract extension, it became clear there wasn't a long-term future for Askarov in Nashville.

"Being in a rebuild means the Sharks still need time to get back among the contenders," Clark wrote. "But what they've done this summer has been vital in building toward a brighter future that now appears closer, given that they have what looks like their franchise goaltender for the next several years."

Ground pointed to the importance of San Jose adding a good goaltender as championships are "built from the back," highlighting how impressive it is that the Sharks were able to land a prospect of this caliber despite being in the middle of an arduous rebuild.

Ground also cited the importance of Grier netting a player with star potential by using the capital aqcuired in the Tomáš Hertl trade, making it easier for fans to accept the gut punch of seeing a beloved franchise icon traded to a hated division rival.

The Predators received a "B" grade from Ground, who pointed out Nashville did not receive "fair value" for a prospect like Askarov.

"With first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini already in the fold, along with top prospect Will Smith and a decent defensive backbone taking shape in Sam Dickinson and Shakir Mukhamadullin, there is finally a sense of excitement in the Bay Area again," Ground wrote. "The rebuild isn’t over, but few teams in the NHL have a trio of better prospects than Celebrini, Smith, and Askarov. Grier put his organization in a great position with this move."

Duffet immediately pointed to the Sharks addressing a glaring hole in the net as a massive win for San Jose, aiding a promising rebuild that is flush with young offensive talent.

Not only does Askarov boast star potential, but at 22 years old, his best years potentially could align with young studs like Celebrini and Smith, turning the Sharks into an NHL powerhouse as the trio hits their primes.

"When the opportunity arose to acquire the 22-year-old netminder, it was too good for Mike Grier to pass up," Duffet wrote. "Askarov's prime will align with the rest of the team, which could turn the Sharks into a force in five years. The prospect of having Celebrini, Smith, Dickinson, and Askarov in the prime of their careers would be a dream for the Sharks."

While the Sharks still have a long way to go with their methodical rebuild, San Jose certainly has earned the praises of these experts, who believe the organization hit a home run with their acquisition of Askarov.

