Trending
Yaroslav Askarov

Why Warsofsky pulled Askarov from Sharks' blowout loss to Kraken

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks tried to stop the runaway train.

The Sharks gave up four goals to the Seattle Kraken in 5:49 in the second period, turning a 1-1 first period into a 5-1 deficit.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

San Jose would lose 6-2, their goals from Carl Grundstrom and Tyler Toffoli.

2:03 into the second, Oliver Bjorkstrand got a fortunate bounce to give the Kraken a 2-1 lead. 51 seconds later, Brandon Montour took advantage of a Walker Duehr turnover and rifled a shot past Yaroslav Askarov.

But for San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, that wasn’t where the game went off the rails.

The Sharks actually received a power play, and for two minutes, the top unit had possession. They failed to score though.

San Jose Sharks

Find the latest San Jose Sharks news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Sharks Highlight 13 hours ago

Tyler Toffoli's late goal cuts Sharks' deficit to three in third period

Mike Grier Jan 29

Grier addresses Celebrini's impressive start, future of Sharks

That’s when Warsofsky felt the air go out of the bench: “Probably after the power play, when the guy comes out of the box, gets the breakaway.”

That was Jaden Schwartz, making it 4-1.

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Yaroslav AskarovRyan Warsofsky
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us