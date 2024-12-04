Sharks starting to believe in themselves after OT win vs. Capitals

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

WASHINGTON — The Sharks are starting to believe.

Beating one of the best teams of the East, actually tops in points percentage, the Washington Capitals, 2-1 in overtime, will give you that feeling.

“That’s a big confidence booster — not only the results, but the game that we’re playing. We can play against any team in this league,” alternate captain Mikael Granlund said.

Tyler Toffoli and William Eklund scored in a rousing victory.

If we’re being honest, the Sharks were mostly bad in the first period, and it was Mackenzie Blackwood’s 16 saves that gave them an improbable 1-0 lead coming out of the opening frame.

But San Jose found its footing, and were able to hang on the rush and grind it out with Washington. They actually outshot the Capitals 23-12 after the first period. For what it’s worth, too, the home team was plenty rested, with their last game on Nov. 30.

