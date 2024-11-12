In Sharks season of Celebrini and Smith, don't forget about Eklund

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

PHILADELPHIA — The San Jose Sharks aren’t quite ready for primetime.

That much was clear at Wells Fargo Center, despite San Jose coming back from a 3-0 deficit to force a shootout loss, 4-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jack Thompson, Mikael Granlund, and Barclay Goodrow scored.

From the beginning, the Sharks seemed a step behind, a night after a solid 1-0 shutout victory over the New Jersey Devils.

