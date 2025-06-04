Report: Sharks hope to extend Eklund before start of next season

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

BUFFALO — Sharks general manager Mike Grier and William Eklund’s agent Todd Diamond were seen meeting at the NHL Scouting Combine on Wednesday morning.

It’s San Jose Hockey Now’s understanding that Eklund’s contract situation was discussed. The 2021 No. 7 pick, coming off a career-high 58-point campaign, has another year left on his entry-level contract. But, he’s eligible for an extension on July 1.

It sounds like both sides are motivated to get something done before the beginning of the season. While the parameters of a potential extension aren’t clear, it’s something that both sides want. The Sharks and Eklund have the option of putting off an extension until next summer, but this is a good sign of the two sides’ commitment to each other.

“William is happy in San Jose and excited for the future of the club,” Diamond said. “He got his cast off yesterday and is able to slowly start training for the 2025-26 season.”

