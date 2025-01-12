Trending
Will Smith

Smith continuing to learn on the job after benching vs. Wild

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Will Smith, like the rebuilding San Jose Sharks, is learning on the job.

It’s normal for a teenager in the NHL to be down, then up, then down again. It’s normal for a young team to be down, then up, then down again.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Generally, you can divide both Smith and San Jose’s seasons so far in three parts.

For Smith, he had zero points in his first eight games. Then, he enjoyed an 11 points-in-14-games run. However, over his last 15 appearances, he has just three points.

It’s not just about points, of course, but they paint a picture.

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

San Jose Sharks

Find the latest San Jose Sharks news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Sharks PressConf 14 hours ago

Warsofsky believes Sharks ‘fought hard' in loss to Wild

San Jose Sharks 14 hours ago

Boldy's second-period goal proves decisive in Sharks' loss to Wild

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Will Smith
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us