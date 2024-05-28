Sharks sign 2023 first-rounder Smith to entry-level contract

The Sharks officially locked up one of their young stars.

San Jose announced it signed 2023 first-round NHL draft pick Will Smith to an entry-level contract.

The young center shared a message for Sharks fans on the team's official X account.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

No need to stay calm, it is HAPPENING! 🦈#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/P1On3EHKAp — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 28, 2024

"Hey Sharks fans, just want to say I've got some exciting news. I just signed my entry-level deal and I can't wait to be a part of the Sharks organization."

Sharks general manager Mike Grier, in a statement, said:

“We felt that this is the next best step for his development to becoming a full-time NHL player, and we are looking forward to seeing him compete at the highest level of hockey.”

Smith also celebrated the news with a post on Instagram that highlighted the organization's rich history.

The Bay Area News Group's Curtis Pashelka reported, citing a source, the details of Smith's contract.

Terms of Will Smith's deal, per source, confirmed by PuckPedia: Salary $855k, signing bonus 95K; 'A' Performance Bonuses $1M; 'B' Perf Bonuses $2.2M — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) May 28, 2024

San Jose selected Smith with the No. 4 pick in last year's draft as its first of two first-round selections with left wing Quentin Musty (No. 26 overall).

Smith, Musty, and San Jose's presumed 2024 No. 1 overall pick, Macklin Celebrini, will have the chance to form the Sharks' next core of homegrown stars.