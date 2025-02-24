Warsofsky details how Smith got ‘comfortable' with speed of NHL game

Programming Note: Watch Ryan Warsofsky's interview with Alan Hoshida on "Sharks Pregame Live" at 4 p.m. PT on NBC Sports California.

While Macklin Celebrini leads the charge toward the 2024-25 Calder Memorial Trophy, another Sharks rookie has hit their stride.

After a bit of a slow start, Will Smith has burst on the scene of late, now ranking in the top six among rookies in both points (23) and assists (15) this season.

So what exactly sparked Smith's rapid turnaround in his first NHL season? Coach Ryan Warsofsky detailed what fueled Smith's breakout stretch during an exclusive interview with NBC Sports California's Alan Hoshida.

"I think we're seeing it on a more nightly basis. He's getting more comfortable, he's playing with the puck more, he looks more comfortable on the power play to make plays," Warsofsky told Hoshida. "His skill set's coming out. The game has slowed down for him, big time. I think that's what's made him more comfortable."

Smith might not be as extroverted with his competitive spirit as Celebrini, but Warsofsky was sure to mention that the rookie's intrinsic fire still plays a critical role in his success on the ice.

"The other part of that, his confidence has risen from that. At the end of the day, he's a really, really competitive kid," Warsofsky said. "He may not show it as much as Mack does, but he's an ultra-competitive kid and we knew that would kind of blossom as he developed in his game."

After being selected No. 4 overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Smith has endured plenty of expectations as a key figure in the Sharks' ambitious rebuild.

While plenty of fans and pundits alike thought Smith's development would be better served with a lengthy stint in the AHL or even a return to Boston College for another year of NCAA hockey, San Jose stuck by its belief that the 19-year-old center was capable of proving he belonged at the NHL level.

That belief has been rewarded with a stellar run of form from Smith, who figures to combine for a formidable one-two punch with Celebrini for years to come.

