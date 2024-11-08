Sharks rookie Smith impressed by Thompson's first NHL goal celebration

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Sharks rookie Will Smith was impressed by teammate Jack Thompson’s … celly.

“He had a good celebration,” Smith said with a laugh when asked about Thompson’s first NHL goal, off his pass, on Tuesday night.

Jack Thompson's first NHL goal puts the Sharks ahead 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NYwARdLv41 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 6, 2024

The Sharks pulled out a 2-1 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at SAP Center, so it was a meaningful goal.

“You only score one first one, might as well get down there and celebrate a little bit,” Thompson said. “It’s nice to score in a game that’s close, tied at that point at home. It was exciting, obviously, it’s what you dream about when you’re a kid, to score in the NHL.”

Thompson reported that Barclay Goodrow retrieved the first-goal puck, and it’s currently being framed, likely for his mother.

For Smith, it was his first career NHL assist, the first of many for the Sharks’ 2023 No. 4 overall pick.

