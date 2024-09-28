Sharks reduce training camp roster by seven with latest cuts

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks made their second round of roster cuts Friday.

Like the first round, there weren’t any huge surprises.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Forwards Mitchell Russell, Lucas Vanroboys, and Anthony Vincent, and defensemen Artem Guryev, Braden Hache, Joey Keane, and Valtteri Pulli all have been assigned to San Jose Barracuda camp.

San Jose now has 49 players (29 forwards, 15 defensemen, 5 goalies) at camp. You can find the full roster here.

Guryev, who’s still coming back from shoulder surgery, was a 2021 Sharks’ fifth-round pick. He didn’t play in the 2024 NHL Rookie Faceoff or in the preseason, though he has been practicing in camp.

Russell and Pulli were signed by the Sharks as free agents.

Vanroboys, Vincent, and Hache were signed by the Barracuda.

Keane, who’s logged over 248 pro games between the NHL, AHL, and KHL, is in San Jose on a tryout.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast