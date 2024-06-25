Sharks acquire veteran D-man, 2024 draft pick from Red Wings

The Sharks acquired 28-year-old defenseman Jake Walman and a 2024 second-round draft pick (No. 53 overall) from the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations.

The move gives the Sharks three second-round draft picks (No. 33, No. 42 and No. 53) in this week's event, and with the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 14 selection, they have five top-60 picks.

The No. 53 overall pick originally belonged to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

TRADE 🚨#SJSharks acquire defenseman Jake Walman and a second-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Red Wings. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 25, 2024

Walman began his NHL career with the St. Louis Blues during the 2019-20 season before being traded to the Red Wings in 2022.

Walman has scored 25 goals and registered 26 assists in 202 games over five NHL seasons between the Blues and Red Wings. Last season, he tallied a career-high 12 goals and equaled his career-high with nine assists.

The Toronto, Ontario native has two years remaining on his contract with a $3.4 million annual average value, per Cap Friendly.

