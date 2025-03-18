Evaluating top 10 Sharks prospects after busy NHL trade deadline

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on X at @Sheng_Peng.

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are full-time NHLers now, but the Sharks still have plenty of intriguing prospects.

Here are San Jose's top 10 prospects, post-trade deadline, with commentary from NHL scouts and sources from all around the league.

They also talk about the many names who just missed this list.

The general cut-off for prospects for this ranking is 50 NHL games.

10. Leo Sahlin Wallenius

The 6-foot left-handed defenseman, just 18 years old, has earned some playing time with a competitive Vaxjo Lakers side in the SHL, the best league in Sweden.

The 2024 NHL Draft second-round pick doesn’t have the highest upside but is a heady defender.

9. Collin Graf

The 6-foot-1 winger has made waves on the Sharks, taking a regular penalty killing shift and impressing with his two-way play.

The 22-year-old, signed out of Quinnipac last year, is hoping to showcase more playmaking at the highest level. That hasn’t been a problem in the AHL, where he has eight goals and 32 points in just 35 games. In the NHL, he has four goals and nine points in 24 appearances in his rookie season.

San Jose Hockey Now’s sources are a little split on Graf.

“Sahlin Wallenius and Graf could be replaced [at No. 10 and 9] because their upside isn’t as high, but I don’t mind their overall rank,” Scout No. 1 said.

On the other hand, Executive No. 1 spoke up for the late bloomer: “I would have Graf right behind [Filip] Bystedt [on your list].”

8. Zack Ostapchuk

The 6-foot-4 pivot was the centerpiece return of the Fabian Zetterlund Trade Deadline shocker.

The Ottawa Senators’ 2021 second-round pick doesn’t have huge offensive upside, but Sharks general manager Mike Grier believes that he will be essential to winning.

“We’re trying to win in the playoffs,” Grier said. “Zack’s the type of guy you need to do that.”

“He has ability and is legit tough. Strong. Plays a heavy, hard two-way game,” Scout No. 2 said.

7. Filip Bystedt

The 6-foot-4 center has had an up-and-down first full North American campaign featuring nine goals and 26 points in 43 games with the San Jose Barracuda.

“Bystedt has been inconsistent in my games, not unexpected for a young guy. Skating pops and can see flashes of his skill,” Scout No. 2 said. “Looks to be two-way capable, but needs to use his body more, on and off the puck, things that should come with time.”

The Sharks’ 2022 first-round pick currently is dealing with a day-to-day upper body injury. He’s on the ice and working his way back to practice.

6. Luca Cagnoni

Cagnoni has enjoyed a remarkable pro debut, leading all AHL rookie defensemen with 13 goals and 47 points.

That’s pretty good for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

But there still are questions about the 5-foot-9 blueliner’s ability to defend at the highest level and his first-step small space quickness, which is especially important for a smaller defenseman.

His high hockey IQ and coachability, however, could mitigate those concerns.

5. Quentin Musty

The 6-foot-2 winger is having another big season with the Sudbury Wolves, recording 30 goals and 59 points in just 33 games.

“Highly skilled,” Scout No. 1 said.

There are, however, questions about his overall maturity, which isn’t highly unusual for a 19-year-old, but something to watch for in the coming years.

“He’s got to figure it out,” the same scout added.

If he does, Musty projects to have top-six scoring upside.

4. Shakir Mukhamadullin

The 6-foot-4 defenseman might be figuring it all out.

After a shaky start to the season, in part because of a persistent groin injury, the 23-year-old’s game has taken off since the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 2020 New Jersey Devils’ first-round pick is showing far more decisiveness, leading all Sharks blueliners with seven points, all assists, in 11 contests, and is second playing 19:54 a night.

“He’ll be [Jay] Bouwmeester. Great future,” Scout No. 3 told SJHN last year.

That’s a lofty comparison — Bouwmeester was a top-pairing defenseman for about a decade — but if Mukhamadullin can settle into being a solid two-way middle-pairing blueliner, the Sharks will be thrilled.

It looks like that might be happening right before our eyes. Between the size, the skating and the hockey sense, there’s no doubt the tools are there.

3. Igor Chernyshov

Coming off shoulder surgery, the 6-foot-3 winger has taken the OHL by storm, dropping 18 goals and 48 points in his first 20 games with the Saginaw Spirit.

Chernyshov, selected with the first pick of the second round, is looking like a 2024 draft steal.

“He’s highly talented. Size, skating, good hands,” Scout No. 1 said. “Second-line upside.”

2. Sam Dickinson

It would be easy for the 6-foot-4 defenseman to top this list, considering his record-setting season.

His 88 points, highlighted by 27 goals, is the London Knights’ franchise record for a defenseman.

However, some scouts see his offensive dominance more as a tribute to his physical attributes, a high-end size and skating which are overwhelming in the OHL — the soft skills for elite NHL production aren’t as obvious.

The 2024 No. 11 pick should be a good NHL defenseman, but will he be a great one?

“His offensive projection might be more middle-pairing. His skill isn’t as natural,” Scout No. 4 said. “He will be top-pairing in terms of ice time, though; he's going to eat up a ton of minutes in NHL.”

Scout No. 1 basically concurred: “See him more as a really good No. 3 defenseman, but he’s got good upside.”

1. Yaroslav Askarov

Yaroslav Askarov has shown, in his first year in the San Jose organization, why he’s regarded as arguably the top goaltending prospect in the world.

An AHL All-Star for a third consecutive season, he also has played credibly for the last-place Sharks as just one of two San Jose goalies, per Stathletes, to register a positive Goals Saved Above Expected this season, along with Mackenzie Blackwood.

The 2020 No. 11 pick is currently nursing what’s called a day-to-day lower body injury, but there is no hard timeline for his return yet.

The hope is that the 22-year-old can lead the Barracuda on a long playoff run before taking over the Sharks’ crease next season.

Honorable Mentions

San Jose Hockey Now vetted this list with six league sources, mostly scouts with other NHL teams.

There wasn’t any significant pushback, though a few more Sharks prospects were offered up to round out the top 10.

Scoring wingers Kasper Halttunen, Cam Lund and Danil Gushchin were mentioned, as were defensemen Jack

Thompson and Mattias Havelid.

Any other Sharks prospect that you can think of? They didn’t quite make the cut.

