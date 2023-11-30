Trending
Sharks' Hertl returned to ice vs. Bruins after kidney stone surgery

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tomáš Hertl had surgery Monday, then played on Thursday.

Tonight, after the San Jose Sharks’ 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins, the alternate captain revealed why he missed Monday’s game.

At the time, Sharks coach David Quinn said his star center suffered a “mid-body injury” at home. It turns out that Hertl had a kidney stone, which he had surgery for on Monday.

“It was a pretty sh--ty situation. It was pretty painful,” Hertl said. “But I felt good for tonight.”

Good news, Hertl should make a full recovery from this surgery, and quickly, hence being able to play just three days after.

Unfortunately, Hertl, who had been playing some strong hockey, couldn’t get the Sharks going tonight.

