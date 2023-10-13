Hertl admits Sharks got ‘too cute' in season-opening loss to Vegas

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

It looked like a repeat of last season.

For 38 minutes, the San Jose Sharks played the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights pretty evenly and look poised to enter the final frame tied at one apiece.

But then, the Sharks were deflated by two quick Golden Knights strikes, a long shot from Nicolas Hague and a pinpoint shot from Nicolas Roy, and they found themselves, in a matter of 53 seconds, down 3-1 to start the final frame.

They never recovered, losing 4-1 to Vegas.

Tomas Hertl talked about the message from the San Jose Sharks coaching staff between the second and third periods, and praised goal-scorer Filip Zadina.

“Just play the same way. Don’t turn over the pucks,” Hertl said of how the Sharks didn’t play. “We were, I think, too cute too.”