Why Sharks always will hold special place in Hertl's heart

LAS VEGAS — Tomáš Hertl just wanted to win.

It’s clear that San Jose and the Sharks still are in his heart though.

Even after scoring the game-tying goal in a thrilling 6-4 Vegas Golden Knights’ comeback victory over the Ottawa Senators, Hertl took the time to talk about all things teal in an exclusive Q&A with San Jose Hockey Now.

Hertl shared that he always scoreboard watches Sharks games, who will represent him at Joe Thornton’s upcoming jersey retirement night, how he found out early that Joe Pavelski was planning to retire, his joy chasing a Stanley Cup again, and his thoughts about Macklin Celebrini and a new era of Sharks hockey.

After a decade of excellence in teal, the Sharks, five years and running out of the playoffs, traded their homegrown star to the Golden Knights last Trade Deadline. But?

“Never forget the Sharks, ever,” Hertl told San Jose Hockey Now. “It's part of me.”

Hertl, on how hard it is to see the San Jose Sharks struggling:

Yeah, I still have friends [there]," Hertl said. "It was No. 1, my team, I will never play the same amount of years on any other team.

"I follow what is happening. Every time [we play the same night], I look [at their score] after ours.

"I wish they were in a better spot. They have [had] some close games, so hopefully, they can turn around. The players, the organization, all the fans, I obviously love to play there, they give me so much. So hopefully they can turn around this thing.

Hertl, on still watching the Sharks play from time to time:

"Yeah. Like yesterday, they [played the Los Angeles Kings]. I was watching the end of the game, after we put the kids [down]," Hertl said. "Almost tied it up there. It's not easy, because it was kind of the same last year, and it's not easy to lose a lot of games in a row.

"Honestly, just wishing them all the best all the time. It's not just players, but the organization, the people around it and all the city, they give me so much."

Hertl, on the Sharks being his No. 1 team…when they’re not playing the Golden Knights:

"They will always be," Hertl said.

"Obviously, this is my No. 1 team, because you want to win games. You give everything here.But nobody can take from me 11 1/2 years of playing for the Sharks. Great memories, great runs, play Stanley Cup Final there. Always think about it.

"Jumbo coming up, [jersey] retirement, I wish I can be there. Because like Patty, both give me so much through my career. So always, always a special place."

Hertl, on Joe Thornton’s jersey retirement night:

"Actually, my wife is coming there for the game [with] the kids," Hertl said. "She wants to go there because [the Golden Knights] go on a long trip [at the time]. Just see friends, really. It's actually worked out for Jumbo's game. So she will be there, representing me.

"Never forget the Sharks, ever. It's part of me. But obviously, I'm focusing No. 1 on this place here, get back to the playoffs, and hopefully, go far."

Hertl, on how happy he is with the Vegas Golden Knights:

"Really happy, we got a great group, a lot of veterans," Hertl said. "And actually a lot of fun, this organization, we get great set-ups everywhere. I think the guys [are] taking to me really well from day one. After the first couple years, we were rivals, but this is all behind [us] and we're having fun, win some games, make [it] even more fun.

"You just want to be back in the playoffs, that's the first step. I kind of played last year, but coming off injury, I almost forgot the feeling. But it's nice to chase it again, be the team [that might] win every night. You have a lot of leads. You play with leads, it's different. Obviously, last couple years, we've been always chasing [in San Jose], and lose a lot of games. So definitely not easy. But I'm pretty happy here."

Hertl, on his favorite Sharks memories:

"It's like too many. Obviously, both my kids are born there," Hertl said. "A lot of friends, and I have so much fun over here. Just playing with Jumbo, Pav, Patty, Cooch, great years. Never forgot the run we had to the Final. Just love to wear the Sharks jersey, one of the best logos. Team was always in the playoffs. So all these memories will be always there, and I will always remember when I'm eventually done.

"Tomorrow, I want to be on the winning side, but always great memories. We're coming, I think, after Christmas. So I'll be excited to come back to the Shark Tank then. I'll be probably a little emotional. I will be always thankful for the Sharks organization. Just gave me the chance. I was lucky, started [my rookie] season with Jumbo, my first year on the line. Injuries, they always had my back. I'll be always thankful for them.

Hertl, on knowing that Joe Pavelski was planning to retire as far back as the Dallas Stars’ visit to San Jose on Mar. 5, right before the Sharks traded him to the Golden Knights on Mar. 8:

It was kind of maybe something [was going to happen with the trade], but it still ended up almost on the last [Trade Deadline] day," Hertl said.

But Pav was kind of telling me, it was kind of his last game [in San Jose]. We ended up in the first round of the playoffs, obviously, I want to beat him. But I was wishing Dallas could win it all because Pav gave me so much, such a great leader, great guy, and love to play with him. And so I was looking and watching because I want him to win after they beat us.

But he kind of said it was his last year.

Hertl, on how he felt when the Sharks won the Draft Lottery and the chance to start a new era with Macklin Celebrini:

The year before [in 2022-23], we were last, we win a couple games, and we didn't end up with the first [pick].

So I was just hoping they would get it, because definitely they need [it]. So getting Celebrini and all these young guys, hopefully, it'll turn out for them. I'll be always [rooting] for the Sharks.

