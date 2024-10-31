How scouts, exec see Liljegren's fit with Sharks after trade

Defenseman Timothy Liljegren should be a good fit with the Sharks.

That’s what multiple league sources tell San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday.

“Well-priced” trade, Scout No. 1 said.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Sharks acquired the 25-year-old from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Matt Benning, a 2025 third-round draft pick, and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. Toronto will get the better of the two third-round selections, Edmonton Oilers or Colorado Avalanche, that San Jose currently owns.

Liljegren has two years left on his contract ($3 million AAV), as does Benning ($1.25 AAV).

The Sharks need puck-moving and Liljegren should be able to provide it.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander put up three goals and 20 assists in just 55 games with the Leafs last season. Those 23 points are a career-high.

Timothy Liljegren notches his first of the year to pull the Leafs within one! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/WV9U9jvPLE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 31, 2023

“I like him,” Scout No. 1 said. “Has some element of offense.”

“Good skating. Good passer. Smart player,” an NHL executive said.

Scout No. 2 likes Liljegren’s ability to transition the puck, though he doesn’t think of the blueliner as being quite as dynamic in the offensive zone. So don’t expect him to necessarily be a power play superstar.

That said, these league sources like this trade for the Sharks.

“[Just] needs a chance,” Scout No. 1 said.

Scout No. 2 agrees Liljegren needed a change of scenery, with a potential for more offense with more confidence.

But what about his defense?

“He’s not there to defend, for sure,” Scout No. 1 said with a laugh.

“Not very heavy,” the executive said.

Scout No. 2 actually likes Liljegren’s mobility and how that helps defend against the rush. He also considers the 201-pound blueliner strong for his size. However, he agrees that Liljegren looks light because the player isn’t assertive enough.

At least the tools are there. Remember that Liljegren is just 25, a 2017 first-round draft pick.

Liljegren’s skills, on the balance, should be a shot in the arm for San Jose’s top-four. He was playoff-bound Toronto’s No. 4 defenseman last year, averaging a career-high 19:40 of ice time a night, so he should be able to handle high-leverage minutes competently.

The Sharks have trotted out left-hander Jake Walman and right-hander Cody Ceci as a top pairing and lefty Mario Ferraro and righty Jan Rutta as a middle-pairing.

Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky seems pleased with Walman-Ceci as a top pairing. Meanwhile, Ferraro and Rutta are capable veteran defenders, but their puck-moving can leave something to be desired.

Enter Liljegren.

“Liljegren will be fine with Mario,” the executive said.

And if top prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin gets healthy fast — the skilled left-hander currently is rehabbing with the San Jose Barracuda, after missing all of training camp — he could team up with Rutta to be a third reliable pairing for Warsofsky to lean on.

But that’s for the future.

What happened in the past in Toronto, where Liljegren starred last year? Why has he played just one game this year for new head coach Craig Berube?

It appears he’s been a healthy scratch for most of this season.

“Just not really a [Craig] Berube-type guy,” an executive opined.

Welcome to the land of opportunity, Timothy.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast