Bordeleau ready to take next step with Sharks in 2023

Thomas Bordeleau wants to take the next step.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2020 second-round pick had an up-and-down first full pro season, highlighted by being selected for the 2023 AHL All-Star Game but ending with questions about his two-way game and changing positions, from center to wing.

On Day 1 of development camp, Bordeleau talked about what he has to do, physically and mentally, to secure a regular role with the Sharks. The 21-year-old has played just 16 NHL games in parts of two seasons, and he’s ready to change that. He’s also up for a contract after next year.

Bordeleau on playing at center vs. winger moving forward:

This is really out of my hands. I’m really just here to play. If they want me to play center, I’m able to. If they want me to play winger, I’m able to. I think I’ve showed that. And now…enough learning, enough “I’ve got a lot to learn.” It’s time to execute and show them what I can do.

Bordeleau, on what he’s working on to take the next step:

Just get quicker, get stronger. It’s my first full summer in I think five years, so it’s good to have time to work out, get bigger, get stronger, get faster. I’m really taking advantage of the summer, I’ve been grinding hard.

Bordeleau on learning from San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture:

The biggest thing is how he’s always even-keeled. He’s never too high, never too low. He’s always dialed in and being a good guy at the same time. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve learned from him off the ice. He’s a tremendous dude. He’s helped me a lot. He’s still helping me a lot and he’s a great guy. He’s a great guy to learn from. He’s got a lot of experience. He’s been to a Stanley Cup Final.

Bordeleau’s opinion on his play with the Sharks last season:

When my mind was clear and I was playing like I could, that’s when I felt the best. I just felt light on my feet.

It was a little late, but the last game in Edmonton, I felt like I found my game. I was playing better and I was playing with less of a weight on my shoulders, [not] thinking about scoring or points. Really going out there to have fun with the last game of the season and that’s what brought the best out of me. Just gotta keep building towards that.

