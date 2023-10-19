Sharks waive Radim Simek, send Nikita Okhotiuk to Barracuda

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks are starting to clear up their defensive logjam.

After sending top prospect Henry Thrun to the San Jose Barracuda yesterday, they’ve waived Radim Simek and sent Nikita Okhotiuk to the Barracuda for a conditioning assignment.

Simek, 31, is making his way back from a lower-body injury suffered in the pre-season. He’s yet to appear in a game for the San Jose Sharks this season and may have played his last game in teal.

It’s been an injury-filled tenure with the Sharks for Simek, going back to his rookie 2018-19 campaign.

The hard-hitting defenseman, who is in the last year of his contract with a $2.25 million AAV, is expected to pass through waivers and report to the Barracuda.