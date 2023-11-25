Sharks get payback for early-season thumping in win over Canucks

The San Jose Sharks suffered two of the worst losses in franchise history in back-to-back games on Nov. 2 and 4 at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

However, on Saturday night at SAP Center, San Jose got its revenge for the humiliating 10-1 loss to the Canucks last month with a thrilling 4-3 win over Vancouver.

It was a memorable night for Sharks center Mikael Granlund, who scored one of four San Jose goals and his first this season after joining the team in an offseason trade this summer.

Granlund spoke to NBC Sports California's Tara Slone after the game about his third-period score and the team's big win.

Sharks Postgame Live is airing now on NBC Sports California and streaming here: https://t.co/bhLWb2O6GR pic.twitter.com/L2ztzO4BdF — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 26, 2023

"It feels good to score a goal, but it feels good to win a game in this building," Granlund told Slone. "We've been trending in a good direction here so hopefully we can give these fans some good moments throughout the season."

In addition to Granlund, Fabian Zetterlund and Mike Hoffman also scored goals. However, rookie Ty Emberson's first NHL goal early in the first period might have been the highlight of the game.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Sharks coach David Quinn praised his team's effort against the Canucks and shared his message to his squad after Vancouver erased both of San Jose's leads in each of the first and second periods.

"We're looking different. We're looking more cohesive and playing faster and moving pucks," Quinn told reporters postgame. "Spending time in the (offensive zone) feels good."

"We're starting to play with swagger and we're starting to play fearless and don't lose that," Quinn said of his intermission message. "Let's go win it. Go win it, go win the hockey game. Keep making plays and staying on top of them and be fearless. That's been our message here over the last few weeks."

The Sharks will enjoy their big win over the Canucks before ending their homestand with a matchup against the Washington Capitals on Monday at SAP Center. Tune in to "Sharks Pregame Live" at 7:00 p.m. PST on NBC Sports California.