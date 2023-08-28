Ex-Sharks playoff hero Donskoi announces retirement from NHL 

Former Sharks forward Joonas Donskoi has announced his retirement from the NHL.

Donskoi made the announcement via his Instagram account, citing multiple concussions as the reason for his retirement (h/t Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet). He appeared in 474 NHL games during his career, making appearances for the Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken.

Donskoi appeared in 283 regular-season games for the Sharks, recording 45 goals and 122 points across four seasons with the team. He forever will have a place in Sharks history after supplying the deciding goal in the team's first win in a Stanley Cup Final in franchise history.



With a little over seven minutes remaining in overtime of Game 3 of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, Donskoi rifled the puck over the right shoulder of Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray.



Although the Sharks ultimately lost the series in six games, Donskoi’s heroics in game three provided a moment of bliss -- the likes of which never had been experienced before on their home ice.

His contributions as a rookie to the 2016 postseason run were invaluable, logging six goals and 12 points across 24 playoff games.

As he closes the book on his NHL career, the speedy forward always will be synonymous with special period of Sharks hockey.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast