Sharks' Celebrini finishes third in Calder Memorial Trophy race

San Jose Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini finished third in the Calder Memorial Trophy race, which is awarded to the NHL's rookie of the year, as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick by San Jose, received 1,104 total points in the voting, which ranks players from first to fifth place.

The 18-year-old Celebrini gained 11 first-place votes and was one of three rookies to earn at least one.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson collected the award with 165 first-place votes, leading rookie defensemen's in scoring with six goals and tying the league record with 60 assists in his first full campaign.

Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Flames finished second with 15 first-place votes. Celebrini also received 61 second-place votes and 106 third-place votes.

Despite the Sharks' 20-50-12 win-loss-OTL record, Celebrini stood out as a bright spot, recording 25 goals and 38 assists. Only Tyler Toffoli (30 goals) and William Eklund (41 assists) ranked higher in the squad than Celebrini in the major statistical categories.

San Jose has had one Calder Trophy recipient in franchise history, which was Evgeni Nabokov after the 2000-01 campaign.

