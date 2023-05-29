Sharks eyeing ‘competitive skill' in 2023 NHL Draft

Editor's Note:Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

San Jose Sharks fans got a peek at what the team’s brain trust is thinking going into the 2023 Draft.

This afternoon, the Sharks’ 1991 Club hosted a members-only town hall featuring director of player personnel Scott Fitzgerald, director of player development Todd Marchant, and director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse taking questions.

For example, what does Fitzgerald want most from a prospective San Jose Sharks player?

“You want competitive skill. And character, right? Obviously, character goes without saying. But competitive skill, because it’s such a competitive league, you watch these playoff games, it’s a different kind of game than Game One through 82,” Fitzgerald, who focuses on scouting for the first two rounds of the Draft, said. “The teams who can win puck battles and make plays in small areas, and that’s just drive and competitiveness and will.”

The Sharks have the No. 4, 26, and 36 picks in the first two rounds.