Mukhamadullin's impact shown in Sharks' OT loss to Canadiens

MONTREAL — Macklin Celebrini is a Calder Trophy front-runner. Will Smith has been humming recently, with three goals and 12 points in his last 15 games. But what about the future of the San Jose Sharks’ defense?

Celebrini and Smith, of course, are forwards and true foundational pieces for the franchise’s future.

So it’s nice to see someone else, in this case Shakir Mukhamadullin, step up in the Sharks’ 4-3 OT loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Fabian Zetterlund, Nico Sturm, and Smith scored.

“The last two, probably his two best games of the year,” Warsofsky said of Mukhamadullin’s performance against the Habs and at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Between Mukhamadullin and San Jose Barracuda offensive wizard Luca Cagnoni, and London Knights star Sam Dickinson, those are probably San Jose’s top defensive prospects right now.

If we’re being honest, it’s not the deepest group of defensive prospects in the NHL, not as clearly promising as Celebrini and Smith up front or Yaroslav Askarov in goal.

