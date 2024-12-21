Where Sharks coach Warsofsky wants Smith, Mukhamadullin to improve

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

EDMONTON — Ryan Warsofsky said not to read too much into the San Jose Sharks’ practice lines on Friday, but it was a clear message to Will Smith and Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Smith, the 2023 No. 4 overall pick, was dropped from the third line on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche, to the fourth line in practice. Mukhamadullin, the organization’s top defensive prospect not named Sam Dickinson, wasn’t in the top-six, suggesting he will sit out on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

These are how lines looked; Warsofsky warned that they’re not set.

#SJSharks lines at practice before they fly to Edmonton, Smith to 4th line? Lund line back in effect? Mukhamadullin out?



Eklund-Granlund-Zetterlund

Kovalenko-Celebrini-Toffoli

Goodrow-Wennberg-Kunin

Grundstrom-Sturm-Smith

Dellandrea-Kostin



Walman-Ceci

Ferraro-Liljegren… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 20, 2024

That said, Warsofsky is looking for another level from both top prospects.

If skilled winger Smith does play on the fourth line, what can he learn from the reduced ice time with more lunchpail guys like center Nico Sturm and Carl Grundstrom?

“How to compete, how to work," Warsofsky said. "How to work without the puck, how to not take a breath on a backcheck, how to play with fine details in your game without the puck."

