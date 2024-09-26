Warsofsky setting ‘tough' tone during first Sharks training camp

New Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky is setting a different tone during his first training camp in San Jose.

“The first two days, you guys have seen it, it’s hard. It’s a very hard camp, probably the hardest two days of camp that I’ve had,” six-year NHL veteran Nico Sturm said on Friday.

It’s now been a week of training camp, and there hasn’t been much, if any let-up.

Hour-long practices, not a moment wasted, a Warsofsky mantra. Lots and lots of skating and small-area battles. Some of the finest athletes in the world, younger and older, bent over in exhaustion at the end of that hour, everyday.

The Sharks certainly aren't easing their way into the season. And why should they?