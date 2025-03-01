Trending
Why Sharks' curling outing was ‘important' amid adverse season

By Sheng Peng

OTTAWA — The San Jose Sharks went curling on Friday.

“It’s important to do those types of things this time of year,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, of the Sharks’ visit to Huntley Curling Club. “With the trade deadline coming up, the adversity that we’ve gone through with losing players, we’ve got to continue to build this thing, continue to build this team atmosphere, and those things really help with that.”

Marc-Edouard Vlasic threw his team under the bus.

Vlasic was with Warsofsky, assistant coach Brian Wiseman, and performance director Mike Potenza in a lane against assistant coach Jeff Ulmer, goaltending coach Thomas Speer, and video coaches Nick Gialdini and Cody Ward.

Vlasic recapped team’s loss: “Our team was supposed to curl it one way. They curled it the other way. They turned it the wrong way.”

Warsofsky defended himself: “First-time curler!”

He noted that Canadians Vlasic and Tyler Toffoli had curled before.

“Our group really struggled,” Warsofsky admitted. “Brian Wiseman, he’s gotta go back to the drawing board.”

