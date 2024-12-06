Red-hot Sharks receive ‘reality check' in blowout loss to Lightning

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan Warsofsky called Thursday's blowout loss a “reality check."

Fresh off perhaps the Sharks' win of the year, a 2-1 OT victory over the Washington Capitals, San Jose was zapped by the Tampa Bay Lightning 8-1 at Amalie Arena.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Alex Wennberg scored in the rout.

Personally, I saw what happened when your goalie doesn’t play lights out — that’s not a shot at Vitek Vanecek, who was pulled after a first period where he gave up five goals. In Washington, San Jose was dominated in the opening frame and were only up 1-0 because Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves.

Warsofsky pushed back on that, saying the Sharks were far worse tonight than even that one-sided first period in DC.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast