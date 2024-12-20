Warsofsky shares message to Sharks fans after third straight loss

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks set some unfortunate history after another blown lead at home.

Per Dan Rusanowsky, the Sharks became “the first team in NHL history to lose three consecutive games in regulation, all at home, after having a lead in the third period in each game.”

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky, however, continues to believe in his team and had a heartfelt message for the fans after a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

“I truly believe we’re going to start winning these games. We’re going to. We’re in it. Against really good teams. We’re playing with some pretty good structure. Our effort’s pretty solid. Our competitiveness is there,” he said. “I know it’s frustrating as a fan, trust me, we’re extremely frustrated in there. But I know our guys are working extremely hard to make this organization and the fans and the community really proud, and it’s going to get there one day.”

Carl Grundstrom and William Eklund scored in Mackenzie Blackwood’s return to SAP Center. The Eklund goal gave San Jose a 2-1 second-period lead.

