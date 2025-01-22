Trending
Sharks have no easy answers for quick fixes after loss to Predators

By Sheng Peng

NASHVILLE — If only it was just one thing or even a handful of things to fix.

When an entire team collapses, like the San Jose Sharks did in blowing a 5-1 lead to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, what do you do?

Would calling a timeout have stopped the bleeding? The Sharks basically had a timeout after Roman Josi tied the game 5-5 on the power play, when there was a minutes-long review on an overturned Luke Schenn delay of game.

That certainly didn’t stop Nick Blankenburg from punching home the game-winner minutes later.

I’m not saying that coach Ryan Warsofsky shouldn’t have used his timeout ... but that doesn’t feel like the reason why the Sharks lost.

