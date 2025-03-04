Trending
Sharks snap eight-game skid with shootout win vs. Maple Leafs

By Sheng Peng

TORONTO — You don’t often praise the head coach of a last-place team.

But Ryan Warsofsky deserves some credit for how he’s guided the Sharks through a difficult season.

The Sharks snapped an eight-game losing streak on Monday night, topping the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in the shootout.

Area natives Jack Thompson and Tyler Toffoli scored, Fabian Zetterlund won it in the shootout, and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25-of-27 shots.

But here’s what stood out about Warsofsky, five contests into a seven-game road trip

