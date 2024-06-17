Watch new Sharks coach Warsofsky get emotional during intro presser

New Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky wore his emotions on his sleeve during his introductory press conference on Monday at SAP Center.

Warsofsky, announced as the Sharks' new coach last Thursday, made opening remarks after general manager Mike Grier and team president Jonathan Becher spoke, and the 36-year-old first-time NHL head coach fought back tears while thanking everyone who helped him get to this point.

Warsofsky gets emotional thanking his family for their unwavering support 🥹 pic.twitter.com/UnYJFNI7Bj — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) June 17, 2024

"The hard part to get to this point, the way I got here is probably a little bit different than some people and you need support from your family," Warsofsky told reporters. "[I've] got three brothers, Adam, Jarrett and David, who keep me humble. They'll also be my Monday morning quarterback. I'm sure I'll get a lot of texts and calls of things they want me to do differently. But they're a great sound system for me and sound board and I'm so grateful to have three loving brothers.

"My parents, they're here today. I started in ECHL not making a lot of money and I had to have some support. So I thank my mom and dad for all those times, bring me to the rink, supporting me through the tough times, tough decisions. I love you guys so much and thank you for you guys are here today."

Warsofsky, 36, takes over for David Quinn, who was fired after two seasons as the Sharks coach.

Grier and Becher decided to promote from within after going through the interview process. Warsofsky spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach on Quinn's staff.

Prior to joining the Sharks before the 2022-23 NHL season, Warsofsky coached in the ECHL from 2013 to 2018 before moving to the AHL, where he served as assistant coach for the Charlotte Checkers in 2018-19 before being promoted to head coach the following season. He then spent the next two season as the head coach of the Chicago Wolves.

Warsofsky has traveled a long coaching road to this point, so it's understandable that he would be emotional on a momentous day.

