Report: Maple Leafs have spoken to Wilson about GM job opening

Doug Wilson reportedly is among Toronto's candidates for its open general manager job.

By Sheng Peng

Could Doug Wilson replace Kyle Dubas?

That’s what Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday night on Sportsnet, stressing that talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the ex-Sharks general manager were merely in the preliminary stages.

“There’s a few other names that the Maple Leafs have talked to, at least to begin the conversation process. I think one of those names was Doug Wilson,” the insider shared.

Add Wilson to other candidates that Friedman mentioned, Brad Treliving, Peter Chiarelli, Jason Botterill, and Marc Bergevin. Friedman noted, to his knowledge, that only Treliving’s interview was in person at this point.

Who would’ve imagined, when Dubas was tapped for Leafs GM in May 2018, that we’d be talking now about the possibility of Wilson replacing him?

Wilson was a Sharks institution, the GM from 2003 to 2022.

From 2003-04 to 2018-19, Wilson’s Sharks made the NHL playoffs in all but one campaign, highlighted by a Stanley Cup Final in 2016 and Western Conference finals appearances in 2004, 2010, 2011, and 2019.

