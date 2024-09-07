Like Celebrini, Sharks prospect Smith to live with a franchise legend

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

We learned on Wednesday that San Jose Sharks’ 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini is living with Joe Thornton this year.

So naturally?

San Jose Hockey Now has learned that fellow top prospect, 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith, will be living with Patrick Marleau this season.

For San Jose Sharks fans, Jumbo and Patty were like peanut butter and jelly, an all-time memorable pairing. And now, they’ll be mentoring…Mack Daddy and the Fresh Prince?

Whatever nicknames stick with the Sharks’ new dynamic duo, Thornton and Marleau are uniquely suited to play big brother. The Boston Bruins picked Thornton No. 1 in the 1997 Draft, and the San Jose Sharks followed by selecting Marleau second-overall.