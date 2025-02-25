Trending
Sharks' strong effort vs. Jets shows how far they are from the top

By Sheng Peng

What does this say about the Sharks?

“We played how we wanted to play,” coach Ryan Warsofsky said after San Jose’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at Canada Life Centre.

Per Natural Stat Trick, the Sharks were strafed 15-6 in High-Danger Chances and 63-31 in Shot Attempts at 5-on-5, and 35-17 shots overall.

Except…Warsofsky was right.

“You know that they’re coming for us. We really can’t force anything,” William Eklund said, after a third period where the Sharks blew another lead. “So I think we played pretty simple, and that’s what you gotta do some games.”

The Sharks were outshot 13-3 in the third period.

Except…Eklund was right too.

But this is the reality when the worst team in the NHL, the 15-36-8 Sharks, take on the best team in the league, the 41-14-3 Jets.

