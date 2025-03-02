Trending
San Jose Sharks

Sharks on pace for historically bad stat in NHL salary-cap era

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on X at @Sheng_Peng.

OTTAWA — The Sharks are on pace to be historically bad — again.

San Jose's current .320 points percentage is set to challenge the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings’ salary cap era-worst .275, which has been in place since the 2005-06 NHL season.

Following the Sharks' 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre, the Sharks are 5-24-4 since Dec. 5, a .212 points percentage.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

And, after blowing another third-period lead, San Jose has an NHL-worst .450 winning percentage after leading two periods.

How bad is that?

Only the Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs have perfect winning records with a lead going into the third period.

It gets worse.

San Jose Sharks

Find the latest San Jose Sharks news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Sharks Analysis Feb 28

Three Sharks storylines to watch ahead of 2025 NHL trade deadline

Vitek Vanecek 11 hours ago

Sharks trade goalie Vanecek to Panthers for winger Giles

No team this year, except for the Sharks, has below a .682 winning percentage after leading two periods.

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

San Jose Sharks
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us